Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

