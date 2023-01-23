Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 224.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $106.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

