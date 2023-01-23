Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,476 shares of company stock worth $7,019,136. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

