Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $91.35 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.06.

