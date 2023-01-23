Stephens Inc. AR Has $437,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.95 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

