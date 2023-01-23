Stephens Inc. AR Has $468,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,325,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,383,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,774,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $51.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.