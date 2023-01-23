Stephens Inc. AR Has $515,000 Stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGZ. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 31.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 238,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 30.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GGZ opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

