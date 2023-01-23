Stephens Inc. AR Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,240,000 after acquiring an additional 933,068 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $46,838,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 530,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

