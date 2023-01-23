Stephens Inc. AR Has $532,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

