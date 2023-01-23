Stephens Inc. AR Has $543,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Corning were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 254.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 9.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 11.3% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 28.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of GLW opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

