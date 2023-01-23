Stephens Inc. AR Has $560,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BIZD opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

