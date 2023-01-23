Stephens Inc. AR Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,740,000 after acquiring an additional 469,090 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 37,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $20,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

