Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $2,341,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Stock Up 1.4 %

WEN opened at $22.48 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Articles

