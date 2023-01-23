Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $114.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.