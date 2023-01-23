Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 45.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $227.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

