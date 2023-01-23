Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASML were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($521.74) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $648.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $721.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.81.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

