Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after acquiring an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after buying an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,177,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,095,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $488.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.61 and a 200 day moving average of $386.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $574.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

