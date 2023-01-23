Stephens Inc. AR Invests $451,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLN. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $25,800,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $14,644,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $12,210,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $5,976,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter valued at $5,571,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.02 on Monday. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

