Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 80,525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Livent by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

