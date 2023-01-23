Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 177 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $316.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.54 and a 200-day moving average of $345.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $492.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.