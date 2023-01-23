Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 18,947 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NOW were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in NOW by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 913,890 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NOW by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NOW by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in NOW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW opened at $12.52 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th.

About NOW

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Articles

