Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 22,150 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ON were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ON during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $21.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $31.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). ON had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. Analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. William Blair lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.