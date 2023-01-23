Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,970 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth about $17,479,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 398,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after acquiring an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,414,000.

CADE opened at $24.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.23.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.68 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

