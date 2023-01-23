Stephens Inc. AR Purchases New Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,250 ($27.46) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,901.52.

BHP Group Price Performance

About BHP Group

BHP opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.