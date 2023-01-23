Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OWL opened at $12.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.46 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.