Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000.

BSMN opened at $25.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

