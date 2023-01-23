Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

ESS opened at $216.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.93.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.