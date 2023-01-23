Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after buying an additional 332,326 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,608,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 266.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 47,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

