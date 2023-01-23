Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,085 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $75.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

