Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,176 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CME Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,633,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.07. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

