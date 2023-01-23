Stephens Inc. AR Sells 13,314 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 175,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $51.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

