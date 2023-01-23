Stephens Inc. AR Sells 180 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $79.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

