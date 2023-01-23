Stephens Inc. AR Sells 26,316 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,316 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

