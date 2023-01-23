Stephens Inc. AR Sells 393 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.55.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $329.94 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $292.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,500 shares of company stock worth $16,188,490. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

