Stephens Inc. AR Sells 400,184 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,184 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,829,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,505,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,054,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,909.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 962,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 950,567 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,276,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.