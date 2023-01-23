Stephens Inc. AR Sells 45,395 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,395 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

