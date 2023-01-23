Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,692 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

