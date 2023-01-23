Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $14.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.14. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

