Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Financial Survey

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surrey Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Surrey Bancorp pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 5.87 $5.10 million $1.52 15.26 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.50 million $2.65 16.22

Surrey Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surrey Bancorp beats Iowa First Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrey Bancorp

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; and electronic banking and safe deposit box services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides safe deposit, funds transmitting, trust, debit and credit card, Internet banking, automated teller machine, and other banking services. It operates through 4 locations in Muscatine and 2 locations in Fairfield, Iowa. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

