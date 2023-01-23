SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $291.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $658.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.37.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

