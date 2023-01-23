SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($1.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.31). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock worth $107,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.