SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research note issued on Friday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNTH. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $53.42 on Monday. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,991.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 2,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $133,249.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $1,105,945. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

