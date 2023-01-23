TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for TDK in a research note issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Enkhbaatar expects that the technology company will earn $4.12 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TDK’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2027 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

TDK stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. TDK has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

