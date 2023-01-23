Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLSNY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 30 to SEK 29 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 31 to SEK 26 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 47 to SEK 41 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

