Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

JWN opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 34.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 80.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

