Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055,244 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,371 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $245,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.88.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average of $249.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.