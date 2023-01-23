The Allstate Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Allstate stock opened at $125.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a 12 month low of $111.85 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

