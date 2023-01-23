The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 7,984.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HAIN shares. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading

