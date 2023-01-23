The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $31,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Trading Up 1.0 %

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of KR opened at $44.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

