The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 689.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $229,983 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby Trading Up 0.9 %

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Middleby stock opened at $146.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.50. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.